Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, currently visiting Japan on an official trip, held several high-level meetings in Tokyo on Thursday to enhance cultural, economic, and technological cooperation between India and Japan.

In a key meeting, Khandu engaged with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Member of the Japanese House of Representatives and Chairman of the Japan–India Parliamentary Friendship League.

They explored ways to deepen the India–Japan partnership and boost cultural exchanges. Following the discussion, Khandu shared on X, “We discussed taking forward the India–Japan partnership to strengthen cultural ties and explore new avenues for development cooperation.”

Khandu also met with Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman and CEO of ASEAN Group Co. Ltd and its affiliated companies.

Nishikawa emphasized his dedication to expanding the Indian workforce’s presence in Japan and highlighted collaborations with various Indian states to promote Japanese language education and skill development.

Khandu praised these efforts, stating, “It’s encouraging to see initiatives that strengthen the India–Japan partnership and support India’s skilled workforce development.”

During a luncheon meeting, the Chief Minister interacted with prominent Japanese leaders, including Itsunori Onodera, Chair of the Policy Research Council and Tax System Research Council; Yoshiaki Wada, former House of Representatives member; and Rui Matsukawa, Member of the House of Councillors.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a stronger India-Japan alliance.

Khandu expressed gratitude for their hospitality and meaningful dialogue, posting, “Grateful for warm hospitality and insightful discussions aimed at deepening India–Japan relations in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision.”

Additionally, Khandu met officials from Sankyo Frontier Co. Ltd, a Japanese company specializing in modular and factory-built construction solutions.

He also commended their innovative technology that facilitates rapid, all-weather construction in remote and high-altitude regions.

“Innovative ideas like these can truly transform infrastructure development in the Himalayas,” he remarked, highlighting the potential impact on Arunachal Pradesh and the broader Himalayan region.

Officials noted that Khandu’s visit underscores a focused effort to promote collaboration in technology, infrastructure, and human resource development, while reinforcing cultural and strategic ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Japan.