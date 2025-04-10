Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday chaired the Eighth meeting of the Hydropower Development Department’s(HDD) steering committee in Tawang district, to promote the development of smaller hydropower projects in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) for staff training.

The MoU aimed at providing comprehensive training for both technical and non-technical staff within the Hydropower Development Department.

Addressing the committee meeting, CM Khandu urged the power developers operating in the state to explore and invest in smaller hydropower projects, stating their potential to significantly augment the state’s overall energy generation capacity.

CM Khandu showcased the untapped potential of the state’s river tributaries.

He stated that the tributaries in the state offer viable opportunities for generating power in the range of 100 to 300 MW.

Stating the involvement of CPSUs in large-scale projects, Khandu asserted to broaden their scope by simultaneously undertaking smaller, more feasible projects.

“With the existing deployment of manpower and machinery at project sites, executing smaller projects should be a streamlined process,” Khandu stated.

CM Khandu further reviewed the progress of 13 ongoing hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh and acknowledged the crucial role of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in ensuring efficient power transmission in the state.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of adhering to project timelines, warning of the substantial financial losses incurred due to delays.

“Each day of delay results in a loss of Rs 9 crore in revenue and local area development funds, underscoring the critical need for timely project completion,” CM Khandu added.