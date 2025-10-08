Bordumsa: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has sanctioned a Fire Station for Bordumsa, the long-anticipated demand for improved infrastructure, following a decision made during the “Aapke Dwar Pema 3.0” program held on Tuesday at Miao.

This development marks a key milestone in enhancing public safety and emergency response capabilities in the region.

Once operational, the Fire Station will significantly improve Bordumsa’s preparedness and ability to respond quickly to fire incidents and other emergencies, ensuring the safety of both lives and property.

Meanwhile, senior party leader and spokesperson Moulin Agan congratulated the people of Bordumsa and announced the sanctioning of a new Circle Office.

This decision brings much-needed relief to the distant agrarian community, who have long faced the inconvenience of traveling great distances for land and revenue-related services.

Agan also praised the efforts of incumbent legislator Nikh Kamin.

He stated that since taking office, Kamin has consistently pursued various infrastructure projects to improve the lives of constituents.

“Within just a year, we’ve achieved significant milestones such as establishing a new Circle Office, Fire Station, and Mini Secretariat in Bordumsa, along with ongoing improvements to roads, culverts, and schools,” Agan said.

He also shared that the Bhumi Pujan for the new Mini Secretariat will take place soon, marking another significant step in Bordumsa’s rapid development.

Nikh Kamin expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Bordumsa, thanking the Pema Khandu-led BJP Government for its continued commitment to people-centric infrastructure development in the region.

The proposed relocation of the PHE Department from Bordumsa to Miao is also under consideration by the government, in response to the genuine concerns and needs of the people of Bordumsa.

“We believe in collective efforts and community involvement, especially engaging the youth, to drive development across the constituency,” Agan added.

With these new initiatives under the Cabinet’s Aapke Dwar Pema 3.0 program, Bordumsa is set to enter a new era of administrative efficiency, safety, and holistic development, turning long-held dreams into reality.