Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to conduct the preliminary Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) on December 15, after a gap of four years.

According to a report by Arunachal Times, a total of 22,987 students applied for this year’s examination, and 22,731 have received admit cards following scrutiny.

The exam centres have been notified in 18 districts, with 87 venues and 1,089 rooms.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, the APPSC has appointed independent observers and coordinators comprising Group A officers.

Magistrates and flying squads have also been appointed to monitor the frisking process and law and order.

The commission has introduced new initiatives, including the use of three-part OMR response sheets and the installation of jammers at each exam centre. Biometric details of all candidates will also be captured for the first time.

After the examination, candidates will be given time to submit challenges in the ‘answer key challenge’.

The APPSC has also set up a dedicated control room to handle all queries and issues on the day of the exam.