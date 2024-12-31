Itanagar: A group of 12 aggrieved candidates of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2024 have alleged discrepancies in the recently declared preliminary examination results and raised concerns about the examination process.

In a signed complaint letter to the APPSC chairman and secretary, the candidates highlighted that the commission’s advertisement stated that “the number of candidates to be admitted to the mains examination will be about 12 times the number of advertised posts or as decided by the commission.”

However, the candidates claim that the declared results do not adhere to this 1:12 ratio. With 140 vacancies and 17,009 candidates appearing, they argue that 1,680 candidates should have been shortlisted, while only 1,658 were selected.

The letter also seeks clarification from the commission regarding the number of candidates who qualified the qualifying paper (CSAT or Paper-II).

“There is a strong belief that only 1,658 candidates qualified in the qualifying paper (CSAT or Paper-II), leading to the shortlisting of only 1,658 candidates.

However, cross-verifying the official answer keys reveals that more than 1,658 candidates likely qualified for the qualifying paper,” the letter states.

The aggrieved candidates also demanded the commission to disclose the set cut-off mark for general studies (Paper-I) in the preliminary examination.

“Many candidates who were confident of qualifying have been excluded, creating confusion regarding the cut-off mark in general studies (Paper-I),” the letter reads.

The letter further requests the commission to clarify the status of successfully challenged answer keys: were marks awarded to the respective candidates, those who attempted the respective questions, or all appearing candidates? It also seeks an explanation for the commission’s approach to questions with multiple answers, as many candidates may have avoided such questions despite knowing the correct answer(s).

The aggrieved candidates urged the commission to “immediately take cognisance of these concerns and initiate necessary measures by constituting a grievance redressal cell as provided under the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024, and include the other 22 qualified candidates in the shortlisted result.”