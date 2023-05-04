ITANAGAR: Gyamar Padang, the whistle blower of the infamous Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case of 2022, passed away on Wednesday.

Padang was undergoing treatment at the Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital in Hyderabad.

Gyamar Kuba, elder brother of late Gyamar Padang informed that Padang breathed his last at the hospital at around 9 am on Wednesday.

“Padang’s body will be brought back from Hyderabad on Thursday. His last rites will be conducted on Friday at his home at Pappu II, Naharlagun,” added Gyamar Kuba.

Meanwhile, condolence messages aingre pour in from all corners along with Higya Welfare Society to which Padang’s clan belonged to.

Gyamar is survived by his wife Phasang Sipiang Gyamar, father Gyamar Bakiang and mother Gyamar Yame.

On August 29 2022, Gyamar Padang, an aspirant of the Assistant Engineer of AE civil examination, lodged an FIR at the Itanagar police station, complaining that the question papers for the APPSC were reportedly leaked.

The case was initially investigated by the Itanagar police and later transferred to the special investigation cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

On October 26, 2022, the CBI took over the investigation on the recommendation of the State Government and later conducted searches at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in November which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, executive engineer, State Bank of India, hard discs, pen drives etc.