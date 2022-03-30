The central government is planning to install 2000 more 4G mobile towers across Arunachal Pradesh to improve connectivity.

Setting up of as many as 980 4G mobile towers across Arunachal Pradesh have been approved by the Centre.

A crucial meeting between the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government was held recently to discuss the matter.

The meeting discussed setting up of 2000 additional 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Arunachal Pradesh IT minister Wangki Lowang and MP Tapir Gao were present in the meeting.

The centre is planning to install the 4G towers in Arunachal Pradesh to improve connectivity in the state given the strategic location of the state.