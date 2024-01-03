Guwahati: In a tragic incident, at least four houses and a granary were gutted in a fire at Sido village in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the police said.

In the incident, one person suffered a minor injury on Monday, Ruksin Police Station’s officer-in-charge, C Joseph said.

The aforementioned fire destroyed property worth lakhs of rupees as well as important documents and food grains were reduced to ashes.

The cause of the blaze, which was brought under control by fire tenders and locals, was due to an electrical short-circuit, the police officer said.

East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering rushed to the spot and provided relief materials to the affected families, officials said.

The police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.