Dibrugarh: ‘Chalo Loku,’ one of the most colourful harvest festivals of Arunachal Pradesh was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety at the picturesque Khonsa town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Saturday.

Cultural troupes from Kheti, Hukan and Chasa villages performed colourful folk dances attired in their traditional attires at the beautiful Loku ground which is nestled among hills on all sides.

The 55th Chalo Loku Festival was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang and MLA Wanglin Lowangdong from the Borduria-Bogapani constituency, among others.

The health minister, while extending his festival wishes called upon the locals to protect and promote the rich cultural traditions of the state for future generations.

In his speech, MLA Wanglin Lowangdong emphasised the importance of unity, love and understanding among the Nocte community, transcending clans, villages and dialects in order to safeguard and promote their ancestral traditions.

Among the most popular colourful festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chalo Loku festival marks the culmination of the paddy harvesting season and the beginning of the new Jhum cultivation.

Spanning three days, it derives its name from the words Cha (paddy), Lo (season) and Loku (festival).