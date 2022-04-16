Guwahati: Following a better performance in the recent Manipur Assembly election, the National People’s Party (NPP) is now eyeing Nagaland.

“We are working the undercurrent. Our poll-related activities will be visible from September-October period,” New Indian Express quoted NPP Nagaland state president Andrew Ahoto Sema as saying.

“The Centre pumped so much money into Nagaland. However, we are yet to have a basic public infrastructure. People are lying low but they see good scope for them in the NPP because it is a sleeping lion,” Sema said.

In Manipur, the NPP had upstaged the Congress to become the principal opposition party.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma-led NPP had won two seats in the 2018 Nagaland polls but suffered a jolt soon after when both MLAs jumped ship.

With the state bracing for the elections again, the NPP has started the groundwork.

Sema said that it has been for nearly 20 years that the people of Nagaland are waiting to see the change that the CM Neipehiu Rio had spoken about.

He said the party was grooming potential workers to make them election-ready.

The NPP leader claimed the party also received feelers from some MLAs of ruling parties who were willing to join it.