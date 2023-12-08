African swine fever on pigs detected again in Manipur.

Imphal: African swine fever (ASF), one of the most infectious transboundary viral diseases affecting pigs, and also a major concern of mortality causing huge loss to the pig farmers has been once again detected in Imphal West district on Friday, an official notification said.

The state authority has taken up the new move based on the laboratory report confirming an outbreak of ASF in pigs at certain locations under Imphal West District.

Dr. Johnson Meetei, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Imphal West district, has ordered containment measures following confirmation of the outbreak of ASF in the district.

The outbreak of ASF has been confirmed in pig farms of the Farm of Akham James Singh, Kangmong Meisnam Leikai in the district. In a notification issued Wednesday, Dr. J Meetei declared the affected pig farms as epicenters areas within a one km radius of the said farms as Infected Zone Areas, and areas within a 10 km radius as Surveillance Zone Areas.

The movement/transportation of pigs (dead or alive) has been strictly prohibited, and the sale of pork and feed within the infected zone and materials that could have contracted the disease is prohibited.

The culling of all pigs in the infected zone will be done by the officials of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department by following proper protocols and all equipment/tools as well as vehicles used in the farms that are having pigs, either infected or suspected to be infected, will be restricted from movement without following proper protocols in the controlled areas for AFS.

The notice also warned that any person(s) who contravenes or obstructs the competent officer in performing duties as per the order will be held guilty of an offense punishable by law.

Notably, on October 25, 2023, the Imphal East additional deputy commissioner ordered containment measures following confirmation of the outbreak of ASF in the district.