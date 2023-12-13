Imphal: The Manipur government has culled a total of 1,781 pigs which is worth around Rs. 55 crore in the local markets at 1,647 different piggery farms in 35 epicenters in several locations across the state within 90 days, a high official said on Wednesday.

The pigs and piglets infected with African Swine Fever (ASF) were culled by the state government authorities during the period from October 13, 2023, to December 12, 2023.

Dr. RK Khogendrajit Singh, Joint Director, Veterinary Department, Government of Manipur, in a short video released on Wednesday, has stated that his department has identified a total of 35 epicenters and surrounding areas covering 432 villages as infected zones during the past three months.

The infected animals were culled by Rapid Response Teams to control and take up containment measures at 35 epicenters and its surrounding infected zones, he said.

The teams also destroyed 23,694 kg of contaminated feed and sanitized 1,647 farms.

The director appealed to the public especially pig farmers to contact/get in touch with concerned officials for detailed information on ASF.

He also shared that the department has also been organising training and awareness programmes for farmers on ASF to get more profit in this risky business.