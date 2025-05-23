Adani Group To invest additional Rs 50,000 crore in Northeast over 10 years

Guwahati: The Adani Group has announced plans to invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore in the northeastern region over the next 10 years, focusing on creating local jobs and promoting entrepreneurship, said Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday.

This new commitment brings the group’s total pledged investment in the northeast to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Speaking at the ‘Rising North East Investors Summit’ held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gautam Adani outlined the group’s priorities, including green energy projects such as smart meters, hydro-pump storage, power transmission, as well as infrastructure development in roads, highways, digital networks, logistics, and capacity building through skill development and vocational training centers.

“We will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritize local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat@2047 is all about,” Adani said. He also praised PM Modi’s call to “Act East, Act Fast, Act First,” describing it as a wake-up call for the northeast.

Highlighting development since 2014, Adani noted investments worth Rs 6.2 lakh crore, a doubling of the road network to 16,000 kilometers, and an increase in airports to 18. “This is not just policy but reflects PM Modi’s big vision and his commitment to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’” he added.

Earlier in February, the Adani Group had announced a Rs 50,000 crore investment specifically in Assam, marking one of the largest investments by a private group in the state. “To our brothers and sisters in the northeast, we at Adani will stand beside your dreams, dignity, and destiny,” Adani affirmed.

The two-day summit aims to unite investors, policymakers, and stakeholders on a single platform. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), key focus sectors include tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing, textiles, handlooms, handicrafts, healthcare, education, skill development, IT and IT-enabled services, infrastructure, logistics, energy, entertainment, and sports.

The summit will feature ministerial sessions, business-to-government and business-to-business meetings, startup showcases, and exhibitions highlighting various policy initiatives by central and state governments to promote investment in the region.