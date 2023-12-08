Imphal: A cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered in a search operation launched by a joint team of the center and state forces at the foothills of the inter-districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur on Friday morning, the police said.

Based on input from the intelligence sources, the joint team rushed to the foothills of the Hedak and Hendak Khunou villages and carried out a search operation from 8 am to 10 am on Friday.

In the operation, an Insas rifle with a magazine, one carbine with a magazine, five explosives (hand grenades), and a long-range country-made rifle were recovered.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Maha Regiment, Central Reserve Police Forces, and Manipur police commandos.

The recovered weapons, hand grenades, and ammunition were later deposited at the Kumbi police station for further legal proceedings, the police added.