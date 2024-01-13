Agartala: In a notable recognition of exceptional service, 68 officers and personnel from the Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles have been chosen to receive the DGP Commendation Disc for the year 2023.

The commendation ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 17 at the MR Debbarma Smriti Stadium in Agartala.

The distinguished awardees encompass a diverse range of officers, including eight IPS officers and 12 Tripura Police Service (TPS) Officers.

Noteworthy mentions among the recipients include ADGP (TSR) GS Rao, IPS, who is being honored for the third time, along with DIGP Ipar Monchak and Sanjay Roy, both receiving the accolade for the second time.

IPS Kiran Kumar K, the Superintendent of Police for West District, is a first-time recipient, while Bogtai Jagdeeswar Reddy (Sepahijala District SP) and Avinash Rai IPS (Dhalai District SP) are receiving the commendation for the second time.

Among the distinguished awardees are Shaswat Kumar IPS (AIGP, PHQ), Manik Das IPS (SP Traffic), Jyotishman Das Chowdhury (AIGP L&O), and various other officers from different units and districts.

Additionally, the 7th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles has been honored as the Best TSR battalion for the year 2023.

Rajib Sutradhar, the Additional SP of Khowai District, has been named the Best Policeman of the year 2023.

Swarna Debbarma is recognised as the Best Investigator of 2023, and the Teliamura Police Station in Khowai District has been acclaimed as the Best Police Station of 2023.