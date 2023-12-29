Imphal: In one of the biggest hauls, Assam Rifles claimed to have confiscated a total of 6,785 bags of smuggled areca/betel nuts (supari) valued at around Rs. 46.90 crore in Manipur’s Kamjong district with Myanmar on the east, an official source said on Friday.

Based on credible inputs received regarding the dumping of areca nuts in the general area of Namlee market and Wanglee village in Kamjoing district, a column of Assam Rifles under the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) was launched, on Thursday, a defense wing statement said on Friday.

On thorough search of 13 houses in and around Wanglee village, Namlee village, and Namlee market, several illegal dumps of areca/ betel nuts (Supari) were found for black market sales to be transported to Nagaland, Assam, and other parts of the northeastern states.

A total of 6,785 bags of areca/betel nuts valued at Rs. 46.90 crore were seized which were further handed over to Forest Beat Officer, Nambashi of the Manipur Government.

Thus the Assam Rifles has foiled another cross-border smuggling of contraband in Kamjong District.