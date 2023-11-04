Over 130 people are confirmed dead after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the Himalayan nation of Nepal on Saturday (November 04) morning.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Lamidanda in Northwest Nepal’s Jajarkot district.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrived at Jajarkot and met the affected families.

“Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured,” Nepal PMO posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and damage caused by the powerful earthquake.

“Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” he said in a post on X.