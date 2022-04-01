New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in India on Friday on a three-day visit.

During the three-day tour, Deuba will meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and hold bilateral talks to strengthen bilateral relations.



Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of his Nepal counterpart. During his stay, Deuba will also address a gathering of business leaders.



Deuba is accompanied by a 50-member delegation, including secretaries in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, Health and Population, Agriculture and Physical Planning.



The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted, age-old, and cordial ties between Nepal and India, according to the External Affairs Ministry.



Besides official engagement, the prime minister of Nepal will be visiting BJP office at the invitation of party chief J.P. Nadda.

He is also scheduled to visit Varanasi before wrapping up his trip on April 3.



India and Nepal enjoy age-old and special ties of friendship and cooperation.



“In recent years, the partnership has witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review this wide-ranging cooperative partnership and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples,” the ministry said.



India’s relationship with Nepal had deteriorated two years ago over