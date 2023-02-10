New Delhi: The Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre of the Nepali Ministry of Agriculture has announced a ban on the import of fresh roses from countries like India and China, just days before Valentine’s Day.

The order, which was issued on Thursday, directed 15 customs offices at Nepal, India and China borders not to issue any import permit for the flower, citing the risk of plant diseases.

Mahesh Chandra Acharya, information officer of the centre, said that the import was stopped immediately due to the possibility of diseases and insects in the imported roses.

“It is seen that there is a risk of disease in roses and other plants. Therefore, import is stopped for a time being as there is no proper study about such diseases”, he said.

According to the details of the Customs Department, Nepal imported 10,612 kg of rose flowers worth Rs 1.3 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The ban will be in effect until a technical committee meets and takes a decision regarding the import of roses.

Meanwhile, the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre requested all the offices under the centre to not issue rose flower import permits unless there is another arrangement for special reasons.