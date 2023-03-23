Written by Santosh Paudel

Every year in mid-May, as the snow begins to melt in the Himalayas, tens of thousands of villagers from the northern districts of Nepal climb to the alpine meadows. Here, they crawl along the mountainsides, searching painstakingly for tiny, dark brown protrusions from the soil. These stalks are not plants, but a rare fungus, locally known as yarsagumba, meaning ‘summer grass, winter worm’.

Ophiocordyceps sinensis, also known as caterpillar fungus, is a type of parasitic fungus that infects caterpillars underground. Over months, it paralyses and eventually consumes its host, before growing upwards, out of the caterpillar’s head, to protrude above ground and spore. Used in traditional medicine, demand for the fungus has skyrocketed in the past 20 years – and so has the price.

In Nepal, this lucrative fungus has become the primary source of income for many families. They tend to be smallholder farmers in rural communities with limited alternative livelihood opportunities. In some districts, the food families grow may sustain them for as little as five months; for the rest of the year, they depend on selling cordyceps to survive. In my research, which is yet to be published, I found that cordyceps contributes up to 87% of the household income of harvesters in districts like Bajhang in northwestern Nepal.

Families, therefore, work together to gather as many as cordyceps as possible during the harvesting season between May and August.

A rangeland in Surma rural municipality in Bajhang district, western Nepal, in May 2021. Cordyceps harvesters from local villages set up camps here, and climb to the higher altitudes where the fungus is found. (Image: Sanjay Bist)

Similarly, in other places where cordyceps is found, such as the Tibetan Plateau and alpine pasturelands of Bhutan and India, its harvest plays a crucial role in communities’ livelihoods. However, as a result of high demand and overextraction, cordycepsis declining and is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. In a vicious circle, demand intensifies as it becomes more scarce.

Cordyceps harvest continues despite lockdown-led ban

In 2020, lockdowns to control the spread of Covid-19 confined cordyceps-harvestingfamilies to their homes. District authorities across Nepal’s mountain districts, including Dolpa, Mustang, Mugu and Bajhang, banned the harvest of the fungus for the 2020 season.

Cordyceps is found in 26 northern districts of Nepal, with commercial harvesting taking place in 13. Out of these, Bajhang, Darchula, Dolpa, Jumla and Manang constitute up to 95% of the total commercial trade.

To find out about the impact of the 2020 ban, in 2021 I conducted a study in Bajhang. I interviewed 100 people in the food-insecure district. The findings revealed that despite the ban, over 72% of people interviewed gathered cordyceps, driven by a desperate need to feed their families. “We have no choice but to harvest yarsagumba to survive, farming alone cannot sustain us,” one interviewee told me. Indeed, it was reported that hundreds of people gathered illegally in the rangelands.

“In 2020, even the collection ban could not hold back the harvesters from cordyceps and for the harvesting season of 2021 and 2022 it was just business as usual or even worse with an increased number of harvesters,” a former ward president told me. Harvesting was not restricted in 2021 and 2022.

Rampant harvesting puts pressure on threatened fungus

There is a multitude of threats to cordyceps, including overharvesting and premature harvesting. The prolonged camping of harvesters in fragile alpine regions degrades habitat, as harvesters cut trees for fuel and leave rubbish behind. Trampling on soil and vegetation may affect the microhabitat of the rangeland, impacting fungal spores as well as other species.

Increasing nitrogen pollution in the rangelands may also adversely impact the fungus, by changing its habitat. The situation is further aggravated by the impacts of climate change, as alterations in temperature and rainfall patterns affect how cordyceps form, and their insect hosts.

Wood is the main source of fuel for harvesters at this campsite in the rangelands of Bajhang in May 2021. Felling trees and leaving rubbish behind damage the fragile alpine habitat. (Image: Sanjay Bist)

In the past 20 years it has become increasingly difficult for harvesters to collect the same quantity of cordyceps as in the past. To put this into perspective, on average people spent 17 days in 2006 harvesting cordyceps in Dolpa district. My research found this was 70 days in 2019 in Bajhang district. This could be due to both the declining numbers of cordyceps and the increased number of harvesters in recent years.

“The situation is becoming worse due to the declining number of cordyceps in its habitat and the increasing competition among harvesters,” the former ward president told me.

Fewer harvesters may benefit communities as well as reduce pressure on the rangeland. My 2021 study found that those who harvested cordyceps illegally in 2020 spent on average 45 days in the rangeland, as they were able to collect enough in less time due to there being fewer harvesters overall. A person’s average daily harvest increased from 0.94 grams in previous seasons to 2.01 grams in 2020.

“Despite the fear of being caught, we went to the rangelands during the ban and found more yarsagumba per day than before due to less competition,” said a harvester I interviewed.

Sustainable harvesting framework needed

The ineffectiveness of the Covid-19 ban shows that other initiatives are needed to make harvesting sustainable.

Cordycepsis harvested in large rangelands called patans, which have open borders. The harsh terrain, coupled with the government’s limited resources, makes monitoring and regulating the harvesting very difficult. Harvesters do have to buy permits, and some districts have set quotas and harvesting days, although the rules and their enforcement vary.

Events like the Covid-19 lockdown highlight the extent to which communities are dependent on cordycepsand how its decline could be disastrous. To balance the needs of harvesters and to protect the health of the habitat, a national-level framework for harvesting cordyceps sustainably is needed.

Such a framework requires:

Harvesting guidelines. This would include setting quotas on the amount that can be harvested per square kilometre and promoting techniques that prevent damage to the ecosystem. Harvesters would fill the holes dug to extract cordyceps, manage their waste and use alternative fuel sources when on rangelands.

This would include setting quotas on the amount that can be harvested per square kilometre and promoting techniques that prevent damage to the ecosystem. Harvesters would fill the holes dug to extract cordyceps, manage their waste and use alternative fuel sources when on rangelands. Managing harvesters. Prioritise households in poverty with access to rangelands; overall reduce the number of harvesters; and carefully monitor the harvesting period. Harvesters should be at least 18 years old and possess identification to enter the collection area.

Prioritise households in poverty with access to rangelands; overall reduce the number of harvesters; and carefully monitor the harvesting period. Harvesters should be at least 18 years old and possess identification to enter the collection area. Reducing poverty. Provide people in poverty with financial institutions and soft loans. Currently wealthier households in villages charge those who are less well-off loans at higher interest rates. Helping people escape debt traps will relieve some of the pressure on poor families to extract cordyceps at unsustainable levels.

Provide people in poverty with financial institutions and soft loans. Currently wealthier households in villages charge those who are less well-off loans at higher interest rates. Helping people escape debt traps will relieve some of the pressure on poor families to extract cordyceps at unsustainable levels. Diversifying livelihoods . Explore other non-timber forest products and other sectors to reduce dependence on cordyceps.

. Explore other non-timber forest products and other sectors to reduce dependence on cordyceps. Research and monitoring to understand the health of the rangeland ecosystem. This should include a study to determine the carrying capacity of the habitat and identify the quantity of cordyceps that can be extracted sustainably.

Santosh Paudel is a research assistant in the Institute of Forestry at Tribhuvan University in Nepal. He has a master’s degree in Mountain Environment and Development Studies, and his research includes a study on the impacts of Covid-19 on cordyceps harvesters. He can be contacted on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

This article originally appeared on The Third Pole. Read the original article here.