Guwahati: The Foreign Ministry of Nepal on Monday released a statement where it has urged Moscow not to recruit Nepali citizens into its forces.

The ministry said that six Nepalese nationals serving in the Russian Army have been killed in the war with Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry identified the deceased as Pritam Karki of Syangja, Ganga Raj Moktan of Ilam, Raj Kumar Karki of Dolakha, Rupak Karki of Kapilvastu, Dewan Rai of Kaski and Sandeep Thapaliya of Gorkha.

The ministry has requested Russia to send the bodies of the Nepalis killed in the Russia-Ukraine war and provide compensation to the victim’s families, the statement said.

Nepal has also requested Russia not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army and if any Nepali nationals have been recruited, to immediately return them to Nepal.

The ministry also revealed that diplomatic efforts are on to release one Nepalese who has been taken hostage by the Ukraine while serving in the Russian army.

Moreover, the ministry has also appealed to the general public to travel to Russia only with a no objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Department of Consular Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs except for those who are involved in government work, scholarship of the Russian government and those in a profession or business.

It is believed that around 200 Nepalis are currently serving in the Russian army in different capacities despite the government’s request not to risk their lives there.

Nepal allows recruitment only in the Indian and British armies in line with bilateral agreements with the respective countries.