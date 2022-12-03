Guwahati: Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG)’s acting president Duwa Lashi La has said that a dialogue with the NUG and Junta would be initiated only if the military regime stopped killing civilians and guarantee its withdrawal from politics.

Duwa Lashi La said that the military should not interfere in the distribution of international humanitarian aid to citizens.

He added, “The people have already demonstrated their will that they will not support dialogue with the junta at any cost. However, for the sake of the people and the country, the NUG government is finding out the necessary means.”

Lashi La added, “We already have taken into account that the junta would hold onto power by any means, despite the deaths of civilians or even if the country collapsed.”

He further added that they needed anti-aircraft weapons to bring the military to the dialogue table as the regime uses air strikes to crush the resistance.

He added, “If we had anti-aircraft weapons, it’s safe to say that we could win in six months. They would have to attend the table for dialogues. They would also [have to] accept the ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] proposals. They would also follow the demands of the US, EU and other countries. [Otherwise] they won’t accept or follow at all.”