Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Myanmar on Wednesday for meetings with the country’s junta leaders.

Russia backs the Myanmar junta’s efforts to ‘stabilise’ the crisis-wracked country, foreign minister Lavrov said during talks with Myanmar junta leaders.

“We are in solidarity with the efforts (by the junta) aimed at stabilising the situation in the country,” Sergei Lavrov said during talks in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was in Naypyidaw “for a working visit”, Russia’s foreign affairs ministry informed.

Also read: More than 1.2 mn people remain displaced in Myanmar: UN

Lavrov’s visit comes amid the Myanmar junta announcement that it executed four prisoners, including a former lawmaker and a democracy activist.

The Russian foreign minister is also scheduled meet the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia.

Notably, Russia and China have been accused of arming Myanmar’s junta with weapons used to attack civilians since last year’s coup.

Over 2000 civilians have been killed in a military crackdown since the coup on February 1, 2021.