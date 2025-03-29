Guwahati: A massive 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday morning has reported 144 deaths and over 732 injuries, with the toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue, official sources stated on Saturday.

Across bordering Thailand, officials of the country confirmed ten people dead, including many in the collapse of a skyscraper in near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak market.

Meanwhile 70 more were missing and believed trapped in the twisted metal and rubble of the under-construction building, the official report stated.

Following the massive earthquake, several countries, including India, have stepped forward to help Myanmar and Thailand.

According to the sources, India is sending aproximately 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar on an IAF C 130 J aircraft from Hindon air force station. The relief material includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, essential Medicines (Paracetamol, antibiotics, canula, syringes, gloves, cotton bandages, urine bags, etc).

According to the US Geological Service’s automated system, Pager, estimates that yesterday’s earthquake in Myanmar could result in over 10,000 fatalities, based on the intensity of the shaking and population density in the affected area. However, this is only a preliminary estimate and does not take into account secondary disasters such as landslides, liquefaction, and tsunamis, with the current death toll standing at 144.