JAKARTA: A meeting of defence ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off in Jakarta on Wednesday (November 15).

The ASEAN defence meet came amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza strip of Palestine.

Defence ministers from the Asian bloc are attending the two-day ASEAN defence meeting alongside key players in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto said the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation was deeply saddened by the deteriorating conditions in Gaza.

The Indonesian defence minister also urged the ASEAN members to find a durable solution to the crisis in Myanmar.

Prabowo and his Malaysian counterpart Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan also called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prabowo is also hosting partners from countries like the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.

All ASEAN member defence ministers, except of Myanmar, attended Wednesday’s forum, with the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to meet counterparts later in the day.