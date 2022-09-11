BEIJING: The ruling Communist Party of China is all set to confer more power to President Xi Jinping.

Moreover, the Congress will also endorse a third term for him as President of China.

“Under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, efforts should be made to unite the whole Party and all the Chinese people and lead them in building on past achievements,” the Communist Party of China said.

“The Party Constitution is the general charter of the CPC. Making amendments to the Party Constitution by the CPC at its 20th National Congress in line with new circumstances and missions will help the whole Party better study, abide by, implement and safeguard the dignity of this fundamental document,” an official press release issued after the politburo meeting of the Communist Party of China stated.