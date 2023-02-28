Guwahati: A Chinese university has invented a unique “kissing device” which has caused a buzz among Chinese social media users.

The invention has been patented by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology, CNN reported.

The device is being advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share “real” physical intimacy.

According to reports, the unique “kissing device” with silicone lips is equipped with pressure sensors and actuators.

It is said to be able to mimic a real kiss by replicating the pressure, movement and temperature of a user’s lips.

Apart from the kissing motion, the device can also transmit the sound the user makes.

To use the device, the users have to simply download a mobile app and plug the device into the phone’s charging port.

After pairing the device with the partner on the app, they can then start a video call and transmit replicas of their kisses to each other.

“In my university, I was in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only had contact with each other through the phone. That’s where the inspiration of this device originated,” China’s state-run Global Times quoted Jiang Zhongli, the leading inventor of the design, as saying.

As per the outlet, Jiang had applied for a patent in 2019 but the patent ended in January 2023.

He now hopes that someone who is interested in this device can expand and perfect the design.

Meanwhile, on Chinese social media Weibo, the device has created a stir.

While some users saw a funny side to the device, others criticised it as “vulgar” and “creepy”. Some even voiced concerns that minors could buy and use it.

“I don’t understand (the device) but I’m utterly shocked,” wrote one user.