The United States has cautioned China from providing military aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians.

Speaking on reports of Russia seeking military aid from China to continue its invasion of Ukraine, US secretary of state – Antony Blinken said that China would be punished if it provides military aid to Russia.

“We are concerned that they are considering to directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine,” Antony Blinken said.

This statement from the US secretary of state came on the eve of crucial talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese premier Xi Xingping on Friday.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has termed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “murderous dictator”.

Biden also termed the Russian President as a “pure thug”.

Earlier, Biden had referred Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal” over his military actions in Ukraine.

“I think he (Putin) is a war criminal,” US President Joe Biden told reporters earlier Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russia has said that the US President’s remarks on Vladimir Putin is “unacceptable and unforgivable”.

“We believe such rhetoric to be unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.