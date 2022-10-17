NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the China issue.

On Monday, Subramanian Swamy has hit out at PM Narendra Modi over the China issue alleging that the Prime Minister is “hiding the truth”.

“Nehru destroyed moral status of Congress in 1962 hiding Chinese grab of Aksai Chin & Arunachal after tom toming ‘Hindi Chini Bhai bhai’. Now in 2022, Modi is in the same state of hiding the truth as Nehru,” BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted.

He added: “We cannot lower BJP’s moral status since we are nationalists. So what next?”

On Sunday, Subramanian Swamy accused PM Modi of ‘betraying’ the national interests of India by attending the SCO meeting in Uzbekistan.

PM Narendra Modi had met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit.

“Modi betrayed India’s national interest by going to SCO meet despite Xi Jinping distributing Chinese map at the event showing Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as part of China…and with Chinese names in the ‘official’ atlas! Final kick to India: Russia has adopted Chinese names in their map!” Subramanian Swamy had tweeted.

Subramanian Swamy had also mocked external affairs minister S Jaishankar by calling him a “boneless wonder”.