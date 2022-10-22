Guwahati: The Central government has given nod for the development of the NH-15 – Trans Arunachal Highways (NH13 / NH 215) and Frontier Highways in Arunachal Pradesh to improve road connectivity in the Northeastern state near the China border.

The project, which was approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, proposed the construction of six corridors with a total length of 2,178 km, ND TV reported.

The Centre has decided to improve road connectivity which will also be extremely helpful in the movement of men and machines of the armed forces to the frontier areas.

The Trans Arunachal Highways, which runs midway in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the NH-15, is already developed into a two-lane paved shoulder

According to officials, there are many ‘missing links between the ‘interconnecting’ roads.

There are three key stretches that would be developed till the border — Itakhola-Seijosa-Pakke Kessand- Seppa Chayangtajo- Sanggram-Parsi Parlo 391 km, Kanubari- Longding 404 KM, Akajan- Pango Jorging 398 km, Gogamukh Tahila Tato 285km, Thelamara- Tawang- Nelia (border) 402km and Pasighat Bishing (border) 298 km.