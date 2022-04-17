New Delhi: China has reportedly installed mobile towers in the Chushul region along Ladakh’s Leh district.

Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin in a tweet claimed that three mobile towers have been installed near China’s hot spring very close to the Indian Territory.

“After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed three mobile towers near China’s hot spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn’t it a concern? We don’t even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities,” Stanzin said in a tweet.

After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's hot spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities. pic.twitter.com/4AhP4TYVNY — Konchok Stanzin (@kstanzinladakh) April 16, 2022

Earlier, China constructed a bridge over the Pangong lake in Ladakh.

Stanzin said the towers could be used to observe the Indian territory and communicate details.

He also claimed that China is “doing rapid infrastructure development” on its side of the border.

Urging the government to equally counterattack China’s move in terms of development, Stanzin alleged that in maximum border villages, India does not 4G internet service.

“In my constituency, out of 12, 11 villages do not have 4G internet facilities. We should take it seriously. We are lagging in the communication facility. We only have one mobile tower whereas on their side, they have nine towers,” he said.

In February this year, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had informed the Lok Sabha a bridge was being constructed by China on Pangong lake in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962, adding that the Government of India has never accepted this “illegal” occupation.