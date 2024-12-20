Bhutan is a small but beautiful country with breathtaking landscapes, unique culture, wonderful traditions and remarkable history and the capital city of Thimphu is a paradise of tourism.

If you are an avid traveller, this Himalayan kingdom of South Asia will charm you with its vivid tales.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To explore tourism in Thimphu, pay a visit to these iconic sites-

Tango Goemba

Situated about 14 km from Thimphu, Tango Goemba is one of the highest Buddhist learning centres near the scenic Cheri Mountains. The monastery came into being in the 12th century by Phajo Drugom Zhigpo. It saw construction in its current form under the Temporal Ruler, Tenzin Rabgye in 1688. It is uilt in the Dzong architectural style. Tango Goemba has a curved outside wall and prominent main tower with recesses. This holy site was a cave where saints did religious activities. The Tango Goemba has six temples in total, including Trulku Lhakhang, Longku Lhakhang, Choeku Lhakhang, Guru Lhakhang, Namsey Lhakhang, and Gonkhang. The statues in each of these temples are made of gold and copper.

National Memorial Chorten

One of the most popular landmarks of Thimphu is the National Memorial Chorten. It is a stupa which came into being in 1974 in honour of the third king or Druk Gyalpo known as Jigme Dorji Wangchuck. Popularly called the Thimphu Chorten, this Tibetan style stupa is a large white structure whose main features of attraction are the elaborately designed golden spires. It has richly carved annexes facing the four directions, and contain mandalas, statues and a shrine in honour of the third king of Bhutan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Simtokha Dzong

A charming ancient fortress where you can get to witness evergreen tales as well as get to witness the pristine nature of the entire Thimphu Valley is Simtokha Dzong. Located about 5 km south of Thimphu, this ‘Palace of the Profound Meaning of Secret Mantras’ came into being in 1629 under Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal. It currently functions as a monastic and administrative centre and is the oldest dzong which saw survival in its original form.

Folk Heritage Museum

To dive into the rich tapestry of Bhutanese folk heritage and rural history, a visit to the Folk Heritage Museum in Kawajangsa is essential as without going there your journey to Bhutan would definitely remain incomplete. The visual splendor of getting to witness antique pots and pans, ancient weapons, venerable weighing scales, and traditional garments of ancient Bhutanese will surely delight you.

Buddha Dordenma

A breathtaking tourism site in Thimphu is the magnificent 54 metre Buddha Dordenma statue located at the Kuensel Phodrang Nature Park also known as Buddha Point. The idea for the Buddha Dordenma Statue happen under the fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck. The towering Shakyamuni Buddha statue, made of bronze and in gold coating, which is high atop a hill offers panoramic views of the capital city of Bhutan. The site also contains 100,000 8-inch-tall and 25,000 12-inch-tall gilded bronze Buddhas.

Taschichho Dzong

Popularly known as the ‘Fortress of the Glorious Religion’ or ‘Fortress of Auspicious Doctrine,’ Taschichho Dzong is a Buddhist monastery and also a fortress which is an impressive structure that houses the throne room and offices of the king, the secretariat and the ministries of home affairs and finance. All the other government offices are present in the buildings nearby Tashichho Dzong.

Motithang Takin Preserve

Situated on the outskirts of Thimphu Valley, Motithang Takin Preserve is the place you should go to catch a sight of the takin which is also the national animal of Bhutan. Located at an altitude of 2500 metres, Motithang Takin Preserve has dense forest of alpine trees which also offers a panoramic view of snow capped mountains.

Weekend Market

A trip to Bhutan won’t be gratifying if you don’t visit the Weekend Market to buy something unique for yourself and mostly for your loved ones. Located at the north of Changlimithang Stadium, at the west bank of the Wang Chhu, the Weekend Market is altogether open to all from every Friday to Sunday.

Clocktower Square

A busy street square of the capital city of Bhutan, the Clocktower Square at Thimphu is popular tower with four clock faces. It has a typical Bhutanese architectural outlook with rich Bhutanese carvings and paintings. The shops, restaurants and hotels in the clock tower square have a blend of fine traditional and modern architectural Bhutanese design with multi-coloured wood frontages, small arched windows and also sloping roofs.

Changlimithang Archery Ground

A must watch spectacle of Thimphu is a unique showcase of archery at the Changlimithang Archery Ground located on the premises of the Changlimithang Stadium. Archers uses traditional bamboo or also high-tech carbon-fibre compound bows for the sport.