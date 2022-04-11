Dibrugarh: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had a one-on-one dialogue with a team from Bhutan led by the country’s Economic Affairs Minister HE Lyonpo Loknath Sharma on the sidelines of the Waterways Conclave in Dibrugarh.

Discussing ways to harness the potential of waterways for the progress of Bhutan and India, especially Northeast, the Union Minister stated that the NW 2 (Brahmaputra river) connectivity can be leveraged by both countries for improved economic ties.

Highlighting the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan, Sarbananda Sonowal said that PM Narendra Modi’s visionary Act East policy had added new momentum to trade and socio-cultural movement between the two nations.

Speaking about the huge opportunities offered by the MMLP in Jogighopa and the gateway in Dhubri, the Union Minister stated that India’s advantage in providing infra support and low-cost logistics can bring a new era of development for the neighbouring country.

Senior officials from both sides were also part of the meeting.