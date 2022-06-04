New Delhi: Bhutan on Saturday is busy celebrating the birthday of their queen Her Majesty Jetsun Pema.

Many people, including Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, took to social media to wish the queen on her 32nd birthday.

“I always look forward to this day because it radiates the purest of golden summer rays across the country. As prayers chant and butter lamps glow, I join the people of Bhutan in celebration of my Queen’s birth anniversary today,” Prime Minister Tshering tweeted.

Jetsun Pema is the Druk Gyaltsuen of Bhutan, as the wife of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

She is currently the youngest queen consort in the world.

