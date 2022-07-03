Guwahati: With the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Bhutan government has decided to lift the five-day quarantine requirements for inbound travellers starting July 4, 2022.

A communiqué issued by the Prime Minister’s office of Bhutan on Sunday said that the incoming travellers will not be required to undergo five-day quarantine.

“Since the transition into Phase II, we have continuously seen a low positivity rate (1.46 percent) and promising trends of zero fatalities and hospitalizations until date. Therefore, taking into consideration these positive developments, a new arrangement of the “????-???-??” system (mandatory stay home/hotel quarantine for 24 hours or until negative RT-PCR result is declared) will be instituted effective from July 4, 2022 where the stay home/hotel duration will be strictly monitored,” the statement said.



Upon arrival at the point of entry, while RT-PCR test sample will be collected, a proof of vaccination certificate or evidence of COVID-19 infection in the six months prior to the visit will have to be produced. Anyone testing positive will be required to self-isolate for five days at home/hotel, it added.



Besides Paro, Phuentsholing, Gelephu and Samdrupjongkar, the test results at other points of entry may take more than 24 hours due to the non-availability of the RT-PCR testing facility. The statement further said those already undergoing the five-day quarantine and who have tested negative will be allowed to end their quarantine as per the “Test-and-Go” protocol from July 4, 2022.