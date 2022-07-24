Dhaka: Authorities of Chittagong University (CU) have permanently expelled two students for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a female student last week.

The CU’s Board of Health, Residence and Disciplinary Committee the decision at an emergency meeting on Saturday evening, as the perpetrators had committed an “unforgivable act”.

Without revealing further details CU Vice Chancellor Shireen Akhter said that Md Azim, a 2nd-year history student, and Nurul Abshar Babu, a second-year anthropology student, had been expelled.

She said a total of five people have been arrested by the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) so far.

According to the RAB, two other accused are currently on the run.

At around 9.30 p.m. on July 17, the victim was sexually assaulted by five youths in the Botanical Garden area while she was returning to the CU’s hall from the campus’s Hotashar intersection area.

Following the incident, the university authority imposed an evening curfew and female students were not allowed to enter the dormitory after 10 p.m., which sparked protests on the campus.