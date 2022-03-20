Kolkata: One person is killed more than ten went missing after a bulk carrier ran over a small ferry in a river near Dhaka in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Police said nearly two dozen people managed to swim ashore after the MV Ruposhi-9 inland cargo carrier ran over the small vessel in the Shitalakshya River, southeast of Dhaka.

Footage of the sinking aired by local media showed people shouting in alarm as the cargo vessel collided with the ferry and jumping into the polluted waterway as the craft quickly sank.

“We have recovered one body and 22 people have safely swum ashore,” said a police official.

Mia said the ferry was believed to be carrying more than 60 people at the time of the accident.

District administrator Monjurul Hafiz said coast guard personnel and divers were assisting with rescue efforts.