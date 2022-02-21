KOLKATA: The Bangladesh government has decided to make “Joy Bangla” the national slogan of the country, said reports.

The Government took the decision on Sunday in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



A notification in this regard would be issued to make it public, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters after the meeting.



Hasina joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while the ministers took part in the meeting from the conference room at the secretariat.



“There is a verdict to make ‘Joy Bangla’ national slogan which was issued by the High Court. The Cabinet Division discussed the matter and came up with directives to issue a notification making ‘Joy Bangla’ national slogan,” said Cabinet Secretary Anwarul.