Kolkata: At least 11 persons were killed and seven others injured when a train hit a tourist microbus at a level crossing at Mirsharai Upazila in Bangladesh’s Chattogram district.

Police said Chattogram-bound ‘Mahanagar Provati’ train from Dhaka on Friday hit the tourist microbus at Khoiyachhora level crossing, on the outskirt of Chittagong, and pushed it along for nearly one km near Bara Takia station.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm when some of the victims lifted the barricade to cross the railway tracks as the gateman had left it unmanned to offer ‘jummah namaz’ on Friday.

“We’re still not sure whether the gateman was present at the time of the accident or not. We’re investigating the matter,” said a police official.

Bangladesh Railway authorities have started investigating the accident and formed two committees to probe the matter.

Divisional Transport Officer of Bangladesh Railway’s eastern zone, Ansar Ali is heading the five-member committee while a four-member panel was constituted with Additional Chief Engineer Arman Hossain at the helm.

Nazim Uddin, Chattogram Railway Police Chief, said that two people were working as the gatemen on a temporary basis at the level crossing.

One of them, Saddam Hussain, was on duty during the accident, therefore, the police have detained him for questioning.

After visiting the accident site, Jahangir Alam, General Manager of Bangladesh Railway’s eastern zone, said: “I spoke with the gateman and he claimed that he was present at the time of the accident.”

Citing Saddam, the gateman, the railway authorities said he had lowered the barricade at the level crossing but the microbus breached it.