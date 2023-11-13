Guwahati: The demand for a raise in wages of garment workers’ has led to violent protests and closure of hundreds of factories across the country.

According to a CNN report, the garment worker’s protest in Bangladesh has taken a violent turn as protestors have been on the streets for the last two weeks demanding better wages for the country’s four million workers in the garment industry.

The protests have seen violent clashes between the protestors and security personnel which has resulted in the death of three workers.

The worker unions have alleged that the police used tear gas and rubber bullets to dislodge the protest.

At present, as things stand, 150 factories in Bangladesh have been shut down “indefinitely” as the police registered charges against 11,000 workers for indulging in violent protests, a media report said.

The garment workers in the country contribute a handsome ratio to its economy and the working condition which they get is pathetic.

The four million workers, the majority of which are women, in the industry work for $95 a month. The garment workers are now demanding minimum $208 monthly in wages.

Eighteen global brands have come forward and sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh urging peaceful negotiations and calling for the new minimum wage to cover the basic needs of the workers, the CNN report said. These brands included H&M, Levi’s, Gap, and Puma, among others.

Bangladesh has around 3,500 garment factories which account for around 85 per cent of Bangladesh’s $55 billion in annual exports.