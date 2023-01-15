Guwahati: On Sunday, a 72-seater passenger aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines crashed on the runway of Pokhara International Airport in Nepal.

Reports indicate that 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard the plane when it crashed.

The plane was travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

Also Read: Assam: Five killed in separate road accidents in past 24 hours

In response to the incident, rescue operations have been set in motion and the airport has been closed.

According to Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, the aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

Also Read: Assam | Community Fishing: Celebrating Magh Bihu with an age-old tradition

Officials have not yet spoken about any survivors.