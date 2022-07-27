Guwahati: After decades of declining tiger numbers, the world is finally seeing a rise in their population in some countries, including India.

This is no coincidence but is said to be the result of action and advocacy that began with the Global Tiger Summit in 2010, led by governments, law enforcement, and local communities.

India is hosting the International Tiger Youth Summit 2022 to celebrate tigers and the young people raising their voices for these magnificent creatures.

WWF is hosting the event on July 28, 2022, which will culminate in the “2022 Youth Declaration on Tiger Conservation” ahead of next month’s inter-governmental discussions on the Global Tiger Recovery Program.

The virtual event is hosted every 12 years during the Lunar Year of the Tiger and brings together young people from 13 tiger range countries and beyond, to highlight the desperate need to protect tigers. Youth ambassadors at the event will then have the opportunity to discuss critical conservation challenges with a panel of key tiger experts.

The summit will culminate in the presentation of the “2022 Youth Declaration for Tiger Conservation” to the Global Tiger Forum – the inter-governmental body for tiger conservation coordinating the Global Tiger Recovery Program planning for 2023-2034. This year’s Youth Summit declaration will see young leaders call on governments and businesses in tiger range countries to finally put words into action, in a bid to secure a future for the iconic big cat.

This comes ahead of vital international negotiations taking place this year to determine the next 12-year Global Tiger Recovery Programme 2022-2034.

“The recovery of tigers over the last 12 years is a sign of hope, a centuries-long trend of wild tiger decline has finally been reversed — a rare and hard-fought conservation success story. The voices of the youth delegates need to be heard by decision-makers in tiger range countries to ensure we create a future with wild tigers as part of a conservation legacy for future generations”, said Stuart Chapman, Leader of WWF Tigers Alive Initiative.

Student delegates from India:

Chinmayi Ramasubramanian, 17, is a student of Class 10 in Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Bangalore, India. She is deeply interested in research and innovations and applications of it to make the world a better place.

Chinmayi also runs an organisation called Chirp with fellow schoolmates. Chirp is a non-profit youth-led organisation to build awareness regarding local birds through sessions, photos and knowledge bits.

Another student, Soumil Nema is a 3rd-year bachelor of pharmacy student from BITS Hyderabad. Ever since he was a little kid, he has been fascinated by the scintillating beauty of all the marvels that mother nature has to offer.

Dr Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General at Global Tiger Forum Ashwika Kapur, The Green Oscar award winner and a Natural History Filmmaker WWF Assam State Office organized various programs to mark the International Tiger Youth Summit’22 as informed by the State Coordinator WWF India AAPSO Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya.

Gauhati University has been nominated and participated actively on the virtual National Tiger Summit hosted by WWF India on 24th June 2022. along with 20 other youth delegates from different parts of India.

On 29th July International Tiger Day WWF India AAPSO in collaboration with BSG and NF Railways is organizing a program for awareness and importance since this year is the International Year of Tigers in Maligaon.