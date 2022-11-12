Pune: In a strange incident, a woman in Maharashtra’s Pune forced her daughter to marry a man she (the woman) was having an affair with.

The woman’s lover is 28 years old while her daughter is 15 years old.

She did not just force her to marry the man but she also forced her to have sexual relations with him.

According to reports, the incident came to light when the minor girl told her classmate about the incident. Following while social organisations were informed and an initiated to file a complaint against the duo was taken.

Both of them, the 36-year-old woman and her 28-year-old lover were arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The man is said to be a distant relative of the woman and they both live at the same house as the victim.

It was reported, the woman had also blackmailed the daughter to marry the man.

She told her that she would commit suicide if she does not agree to her.

The girl was married off to the man at a temple in Ahmednagar.

After the married, the man forcibly established sexual relations with her.

The police are now investigating further into the case.