Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 20 crore cash after raiding the premises of a “close associate” of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

The ED launched searches at the premises of Chatterjee, the state industries and commerce minister, his aide Arpita Mukherjee, Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA and ex-president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and a number of other persons.

Along with the cash, the ED officials have also recovered 20 mobile phones from the posh residence of Mukherjee at the Diamond City complex in Tollygunge.

“During the searches, the ED recovered cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee. “The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC (School Service Commission) scam,” the federal agency alleged in a statement.

It said the search team is taking the assistance of bank officials to count the seized cash using machines. “More than 20 mobile phones have also been seized from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained,” the ED said.



Partha Mukehrjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee is an actress and model too.

Arpita has acted Odisha film industry besides working in many Tamil films.

She has acted as a co-star in Bengali films including Mama-Bhange, Partner.

According to sources, she has been promoting Naktala Puja for many years. She was also seen campaigning with Partha Chatterjee at Behala West Centre. She has been living in a luxury flat in South Kolkata for the past few years.