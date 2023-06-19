NEW DELHI: Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was on the wanted list of the national investigation agency (NIA), was shot dead in Canada.

Nijjar was gunned down in a targeted shooting at Surrey in Canada.

Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, of which he was the head, in Surrey around 8.27 pm (local time) on Sunday.

Nijjar was shot by two unidentified assailants and died on the spot.

The NIA had announced a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar for allegedly conspiring to kill a Hindu priest at Jalandhar in Punjab.

Canada based Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

He hailed from Bharsinghpur village in Punjab’s Jalandhar.