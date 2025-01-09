Mumbai: Renowned journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. He was 73.

Nandy, a prominent figure in Indian media, was known for his contributions to journalism and filmmaking. He served as the editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India during its golden era, revolutionizing the magazine with its bold content and innovative approach.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes poured in from across the industry, with veteran actor Anupam Kher expressing his deep sorrow on social media.

“Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist!” Kher wrote. He recalled Nandy’s support and mentorship during his early days in Mumbai.

Journalist Sheela Bhatt also paid tribute, highlighting Nandy’s impact on Indian journalism. “Pritish Nandy, poet, editor, film producer and more is no more. He died today in Mumbai due to heart attack. He was a game changer. He injected tremendous energy into staid magazine journalism of early 80s. When he edited Illustrated Weekly of India we were awestruck. Daring subjects, bold letters, catchy titles and big size photographs attracted young readers,” Bhatt stated.

A Life of Impact

Beyond journalism, Nandy was a prolific writer, authoring over 40 books of poetry in English and translating works from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi. He was also a former Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena and an ardent animal rights advocate.

Nandy’s film production company, Pritish Nandy Communications, delivered critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as “Sur,” “Kaante,” “Jhankaar Beats,” “Chameli,” “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,” and “Pyaar Ke Side Effects.”

Pritish Nandy will be remembered for his significant contributions to Indian literature, journalism, and cinema.