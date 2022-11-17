MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, once again attacked Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar.

Briefing the media in Akola district of Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi said that Veer Sarvarkar had agreed to stay as an “obedient servant” of the British.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out a section of a “mercy letter” that Veer Savarkar wrote to the British during his stay in jail.

“Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said ‘Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant’ and signed on it,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He added: “Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear.”

“He (Savarkar) was afraid of the British,” Rahul Gandhi further said.

Rahul Gandhi said: “There is one vision, which is of Savarkar, and the other vision is that of Mahatma Gandhi. Today, in India, there is a fight between these two visions.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had said that Savarkar is a symbol of the BJP and the RSS and when he was jailed in Andaman, he started writing mercy petitions.

“He used to take pension from the British, work for them, and work against the Congress,” Rahul Gandhi had said.