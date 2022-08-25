New Delhi: US-based journalist Angad Singh, who works with an American news website Vice News, was deported from Delhi airport, his mother said.

“My son an American citizen who travelled 18 hours to Delhi to visit us in Punjab was deported. Put in the next flight back to New York,” Singh’s mother Gurmeet Kaur wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

She further claimed that the authorities did not cite any reason for deporting her son.

“But we know it is his award-winning journalism that scares them,” Kaur said.

“It is the stories he did and the stories he is capable of. It is the love for his Motherland that they can’t stand,” she said.

Another family member said Singh had landed in Delhi at 8.30 pm on Wednesday and was deported back to the US within three hours.

“He had made a documentary on the Shaheen Bagh protest…The government must be upset due to that documentary. His request for a visa as a journalist to make a documentary on Dalits in India was rejected recently,” The Indian Express quoted one of his relatives as saying.

In July, Vice News’ coverage of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India had been nominated for the Emmy Awards. Singh was part of the project.