Applications are invited for recruitment of 69 vacant positions in UPSC in 2024.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 69 vacant positions on direct recruitment basis in 2024.

Name of posts :

Specialist Grade III (Cardiology)

Specialist Grade III (Nephrology)

Specialist Grade III (Neuro-Surgery)

Specialist Grade III (Tuberculosis & Respiratory medicine/pulmonary medicine )

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering)

Scientist ‘B’ (Earth Sciences)

Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical / Mechatronics Engineering)

Assistant Director (Official Language)

Specialist Grade III (General Surgery)

Also Read : 10 important quotes or life lessons given by PM Modi during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

No. of posts :

Specialist Grade III (Cardiology) : 3

Specialist Grade III (Nephrology) : 4

Specialist Grade III (Neuro-Surgery) : 6

Specialist Grade III (Tuberculosis & Respiratory medicine/pulmonary medicine ) : 3

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering) : 20

Scientist ‘B’ (Earth Sciences) : 6

Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical / Mechatronics Engineering) : 2

Assistant Director (Official Language) : 1

Specialist Grade III (General Surgery) : 24

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of UPSC

Also Read : Arun Yogiraj’s claims about the most important things necessary for artists

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ up to 15th February 2024

Application Fees :

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here