Lucknow: In a significant political development in Uttar Pradesh, the state and the national executives of the Nishad Party have been dissolved.

The party is led by Sanjay Nishad.

The party was an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

A resolution in this regard was issued by the party on Wednesday by the party’s national president and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad on the first day of the Nishad Party’s two-day state convention.

The statement further stated quoting Sanjay Nishad that the step was taken to strengthen the party organization in view of next year’s Lok Sabha elections and the new executive committees will be formed soon.

Sanjay Nishad said in the first phase of the plan, the Nishad party will prepare for 27 fishermen-dominated seats of Uttar Pradesh.

For the remaining 53 Lok Sabha seats, work will be done in the second and third phases, he said.

Nishad said that the party will contest the election as part of the alliance on its election symbol.

Notably, office bearers of various cells of the party, including the Rashtriya Nishad Ekta Parishad, Mahila Morcha and the Yuva Morcha, are taking part in the convention, it added.